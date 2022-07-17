Arsenal loanee shines with a goal in pre-season

Tyreece John-Jules just left Arsenal to join Ipswich Town on loan for the rest of this season and he has started preparations for it well.

The 21-year-old plays as a striker and has done well with the Arsenal youth teams for much of his career.

The club believes the next step is for him to get regular first-team action at the senior level.

They have sent him to the League One club to enjoy that while trying to help them win promotion back to the next level of English football.

John-Jules has started well and scored in their recent preseason game against AFC Wimbledon.

That goal delighted him, and he is now looking forward to a great campaign. He told the club’s website:

“To get 70 minutes was good for me as I haven’t really played since January,” Tyreece told the Club website.

“I was pleased to get on the scoresheet as well. I was told to get in the box as much as possible and I saw the ball was in behind and luckily Chappers (Conor Chaplin) squared it to me.

“It was an enjoyable day so hopefully I’ll be able to push on and get some more minutes against Millwall next weekend.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some of the finest youngsters around in our age groups and most of them need to go out on loan to get the game time they need.

At 21, John-Jules is at an important stage of his career, and he needs to impress in this loan stint.

He has started preseason well and he will hope he can continue when the campaign begins properly.

