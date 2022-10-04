Arsenal loanee slammed for another poor performance

Marcelo Flores surprised many fans when he opted to leave Arsenal on loan in the last transfer window.

The Mexican is highly rated, but he has not made his Arsenal debut yet.

This means Mikel Arteta does not consider him good enough for the first team.

However, he still left the Emirates for Real Oviedo in the Spanish second division, where he has hardly played.

He was expected to be a key contributor to their team, yet his spell at the club has been spent mostly on the bench.

The attacker has been looking for more playing chances, and he got one at the weekend when they hosted FC Cartagena.

However, he flopped, and El Desmarque says his performance leaves so much more to be desired, suggesting he is performing below the expected standard at the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At 19, Flores is still very young, and he has a lot to prove on the football pitch.

The youngster took on this adventure because he wanted to play senior team football sooner.

He would learn a lot from this experience, even if it ultimately fails, and that would be a good thing.

It is still very early in the season, so he has time to turn the corner and show his true potential.

