Arsenal loanee slammed for being “greedy” in attack

Nuno Tavares started his loan spell at Olympique Marseille well and it seemed he would make Arsenal regret sending him out this season.

The Portugal under21 star had joined the Gunners at the start of the last term as an alternative to the often-injured Kieran Tierney.

Tierney was injured as expected and Tavares had chances to play, but he underperformed and proved too raw for the challenge.

The defender was sent on loan to Marseille to sharpen his skills this term, and he made a stunning start to his time at OM.

However, his performances have dropped lately and La Provence via Sport Witness has been critical in their assessment of his season.

The report reveals he is branded ‘too greedy in his attacking choices’ and ‘lost many balls’.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal is watching and Tavares is proving them right for sending him away at the start of this season.

With Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko still ahead of him on the pecking order, he might be sent away temporarily again next term if he does not improve this season.

However, he still has time to return to his early season form and his loan manager probably needs to spend some time helping him in areas of his game where he is weak.

