Arsenal loanee still thinks he has a career at the Emirates

Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga still believes he has unfinished business at the Emirates.

The Belgian has spent this term on loan at Premier League club Luton, where he is receiving sufficient playing time, as anticipated.

Lokonga has encountered challenges in making a significant impact at the Emirates since joining the club, leading to his last two loan moves away from Arsenal.

He is performing commendably at Luton, contributing to their efforts to navigate through their existing relegation difficulties.

Arsenal, in the meantime, has progressed by acquiring notable midfielders in recent transfer windows to bolster their squad.

While Mikel Arteta harbours an appreciation for Sambi Lokonga, the likelihood of him securing ample playing time upon his return to the Emirates appears challenging.

The Belgian maintains his focus on aiding Luton presently; nevertheless, he does not entirely discount the prospect of a return to the Emirates for a second opportunity.

He told DH:

“I’m concentrating on Luton. We’ll talk to Arsenal at the end of the season. But everything will happen gradually. I still consider myself an Arsenal player. I’m appreciated there by the fans and the staff. I think I can have a future at Arsenal, but that will depend on my performances here. I’ve always said that as long as I have a contract with the Gunners, I’d like to make my mark there.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Having a mindset like Lokonga’s helps, but it is hard to see him breaking into the current Arsenal team unless he significantly improves this term.

