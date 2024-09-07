Arsenal loanee suffers a fresh hamstring injury blow

Albert Sambi Lokonga has suffered a fresh hamstring injury at Sevilla, which is a setback for both the player and the club.

The Belgian midfielder has been given a new opportunity to prove his worth at a prominent club after struggling to do so at Arsenal.

His loan spells at Luton Town and Crystal Palace were also underwhelming, so he cannot afford to waste this chance.

Lokonga missed Sevilla’s first game of the season due to hamstring discomfort but returned to action and showed promising form in the La Liga side’s midfield.

Just as he was beginning to make an impact, Sevilla announced on their website that Lokonga missed their latest training session due to another hamstring issue.

The Belgian is not involved with his national team during this international break and was expected to continue training with the remaining squad members.

Unfortunately, he is now set to be sidelined for several weeks, which could hinder his chances of breaking into the first team once he recovers.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sambi Lokonga has been unlucky with injuries, which is why he has struggled to hold down a starting spot at the clubs he has played for.

Hopefully, he will return soon, stay fit for a longer period and earn the trust of his loan team manager.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…