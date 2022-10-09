Arsenal loanee tipped for shock World Cup spot

The Arsenal loanee Auston Trusty should “definitely” be in the USA’s World Cup squad in Qatar next month, according to Birmingham boss John Eustace.

The American defender has already established himself as one of the better players at Championship side Birmingham City.

The 24-year-old has made 13 appearances for the Blues this season in the league, keeping four clean sheets and scoring twice.

Both of those goals came in Birmingham’s last game against Bristol City, as Eustace’s men went onto win three-nil, which took them to 14th in the league table.

Auston Trusty played the full 90 minutes & scored two goals (!) as Birmingham City beat Bristol City at home in the Championship this afternoon. Trusty the process, @austheboss3! 😉🇺🇸 #afc pic.twitter.com/Xm39IuCBFF — afcstuff (@afcstuff) October 8, 2022

The head coach of Birmingham showered praise on the Arsenal loanee, stating that he has already talked to the United States coach Gregg Berhalter, about a possible inclusion in his World Cup squad.

Speaking after Trusty’s brace against Bristol, Eustace said, “He should be on that plane definitely. It’s definitely not too late.”

The 42-year-old, who played for Stoke City and Watford in his playing days, continued, “I’ve spoken to the US manager and I have told him how well he is doing. It’s important they see that and understand he’s playing in one of the toughest leagues in Europe, week-in, week-out, against top players.”

“I think they’ve watched a couple of games on video, but I’ve told them to get the scouts out and watch him play. He (Berhalter) should come and watch him himself.”

If Trusty continues performing at this level, he will certainly catch serious attention of first-team Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

With the former Colorado Rapids being a left-footed center back, he can easily place himself as an understudy to Gabriel Magalhaes next season.

Only time will tell whether he’s cut out to play at the highest level. But featuring for United States in the World Cup will certainly prove that he indeed is.

Yash Bisht