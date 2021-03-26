Arsenal loanee to get another chance next preseason

Dinos Mavropanos is one of several defenders on the books of Arsenal that could help the Gunners in the future, at last in terms of squad depth.

The Greek defender joined the club in 2018 as one of the last players signed by Arsene Wenger.

He was an unknown quantity when he moved to London and he isn’t the first player that Wenger signed intent on turning into a star.

However, a few years down the line he is yet a make a name for himself as an Arsenal player.

Having failed to impress Mikel Arteta, he is spending this season out on loan at Stuttgart and has had a similar spell at Nurnberg.

He is proving to be a fine defender in Germany and his performances are giving the Gunners a rethink of how they see him.

Football London claims that the defender has earned himself another chance at the Emirates.

The report says when his current loan spell ends, he will get the opportunity to stake a claim in the Arsenal team.

He will join Arteta’s side for the next preseason where he will be assessed about his readiness to play for the Gunners.