Arsenal loanee to undergo surgery after breaking his jaw

Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo is set to undergo surgery after breaking his jaw in a game against Harrogate Town.

He is spending this season on loan at Wrexham and has worked hard enough to become their number one.

The youngster is highly rated at Arsenal, and the Gunners sent him out on loan because they want him to gain valuable first-team experience.

Wrexham are an ambitious team that looks set to gain another promotion as their owners invest heavily in the club.

The Daily Mail reveals he suffered the injury in the first half of the game and will now undergo surgery to fix the problem.

Wrexham will be happy to learn that he will be back in action in the next few weeks and not months.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Okonkwo has been doing well during this loan spell at Wrexham and is one of our finest loanees away from the club this term.

As a goalkeeper, it is hard to see him get a chance to play for our first team soon, so he is likely to leave on loan again when he returns.

If he does well for Wrexham and they are promoted, they could sign him permanently in the summer.

Watch the amazing highlights of Luton v Arsenal here…

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…