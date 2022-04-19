Arsenal loanee very close to securing a permanent move away

Of all the players out on loan right now the one most likely to leave on a permanent basis was Lucas Torreira and that now appears to be almost concluded.

According to Football Insider, the Uruguayan has reached personal terms with Fiorentina and it is now just a matter of the clubs finalising the transfer.

Apparently, a four-year contract between the player and club has been agreed and all that remains to happen is for the Italians to trigger the buy clause in the loan agreement.

Torreira never really shone at the Emirates but we always knew he was a good player and that has proven to be the case in Florence.

It is a shame it never did work out for the 26-year-old at Arsenal but this happens in football, certain players are far better suited to a particular league and in Torreira’s case, that is Serie A and not the Premier League.

Just Arsenal says

Torreira’s sale will realise some funds for Arsenal to use in the summer transfer window, hopefully, it will be used wisely and while it is sad that it never worked out for the player in North London, I am sure that everyone at the club, including the fans, will wish him all the best in his new venture.