Arsenal loanee wins Player of the Year, but what will Arteta decide on his future?

Birmingham City’s on-loan Arsenal defender Auston Trusty has impressed in his first season of English football, earning himself the title of Player of the Year for the Blues. The 24-year-old defender, who joined Arsenal from Colorado Rapids last year, was loaned out to Birmingham where he made 44 appearances in the Championship, scoring four times and providing two assists.

Trusty’s focus on defending and athleticism have been key to his success, and he recently earned his first call-up to the US national team. His left-footedness could also make him a valuable partner for Connor Goldson at Rangers, who are said to be keen on acquiring him for £2 million but I doubt he would come that cheaply if he has many English suitors.

At 6ft2″, Trusty is a physical presence on the pitch and is known for his aerial ability. While primarily a centre-back, he has also filled in at left-back when needed.

The news of Trusty’s potential move to Rangers comes just after Birmingham announced new investment from American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner’s Shelby Companies Limited, which is sure to buoy the club’s fans. Trusty himself has also expressed gratitude to the club and its supporters in a heartfelt message after the end of the season, and going by his words it sounds like he would be keen to remain in Birmingham next season, although his future will have to be discussed with Arsenal before any offers will be considered.

Trusty told the Birmingham Mail: “It couldn’t have gone better. Obviously if we had done better in the table and better in the season, that would have put the icing on the cake, but to have this year with Birmingham City, with the team, with the fans and the whole organisation.

“It’s my first year over here in Europe and first time on loan, but I didn’t come here thinking this is just for a season, I came here thinking I want to make my mark on an organisation. I came here and I’m thankful that I have been perceived this way by the fans. It’s been really, really awesome.”

Overall, Trusty’s performance this season suggests that he could be a valuable addition to any team looking to bolster their defence, and there is the possibility that he could have impressed Arteta enough for him to consider keeping him, but I think it is more likely the Gunners will be hoping to increase their transfer kitty after putting him up for auction…