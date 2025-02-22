Arsenal loanee’s agent visits his temporary club for talks amidst options

Albert Sambi Lokonga left Arsenal in the summer to join Sevilla on loan after struggling to settle in England. The Belgian midfielder had previous loan spells at other Premier League clubs but was unable to make a significant impact at either. With little progress made, Arsenal was happy to let him leave, hoping a fresh start in Spain would allow him to rediscover his form.

Since arriving at Sevilla, Lokonga has had more opportunities to feature in the first team and is beginning to rebuild his career. The midfielder seems to have found a new lease of life in La Liga, where he is receiving more consistent game time and feels appreciated by the club. This newfound sense of belonging and value has made him eager to stay at Sevilla beyond his loan spell.

Lokonga’s agent, Stijn Francis, has been closely involved with the player’s situation and recently visited Sevilla, as reported by El Desmarque. The agent reportedly discussed the possibility of a permanent move for Lokonga with the Spanish club, with the hope that the midfielder could remain at Sevilla beyond this season. This is a move that could benefit both Lokonga and the club, as it appears he is thriving in his current environment.

For Arsenal, Lokonga’s departure seems like the right decision, especially given his inability to establish himself in the Premier League. He has shown promise at times but has not been able to make the impact that was expected. With other players in Arsenal’s squad stepping up, Lokonga has fallen down the pecking order. Therefore, it may be in both parties’ best interest to allow him to pursue a permanent move to Sevilla and continue his career in Spain.

Lokonga is one of the players that Arsenal needs to offload, as he has not been a key figure in their plans. His struggles in the Premier League suggest that a permanent move away from the club is the best option. Keeping him around does not make sense, especially when there are no immediate expectations for him to get better or contribute to the team in a significant way. If Sevilla can secure a deal for him, it would likely be a win-win situation for both Arsenal and the midfielder, who can continue to develop in a league where he feels valued.