Arsenal loanees and even former players light up Europe

Arsenal defeated Crystal Palace at the weekend to continue their good season as they chase the Premier League trophy.

Mikel Arteta’s side remains the team to beat, and that win moved them closer to winning the league.

It is a performance their fans appreciated, but it is not just the Gunners at the Emirates who did well.

The Sun reveals the entire weekend was great for Arsenal as a brand as their on-loan stars shone, and some former players did well.

The report revealed Theo Walcott and loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles were in top form for Southampton against Tottenham.

It was a battle of present and past as Alexis Sanchez scored twice for Olympique Marseille against Reims. Red-hot Folarin Balogun scored the only goal for his team in the game.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have some of the finest players in our current squad and out on loan. But there are players who have also played for us who continue to do well and Sanchez is a good example as he rolls back the years most times at OM.

However, our focus should be on Mikel Arteta’s team as we chase victory in the Premier League by the end of this long season.

