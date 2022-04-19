Arsenal loanees could have a new lease of life but not with Arteta in charge

Arsenal has a number of players out on loan that could probably do a decent job for us but for one reason or another, Mikel Arteta did not feel they could this season.

Matteo Guendouzi, William Saliba, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Lucas Torriera, among others are not bad players, in fact, they are very good players and the likes of Guendouzi and Saliba could become something special in the future.

Three of the players named above have all played recently for their national teams and are performing at a high level for their respective loan clubs, so under the right management, they can clearly perform to a certain standard, a standard that Arsenal is screaming out for.

We can delve into the reasons they are not at the club but I think most of us can agree that Arteta has played a significant role in none of them being available to us right now.

Would we have lost our most recent games if we had these players available? No idea but I doubt it would have been any worse.

It is hard to see a future for most of them at the Emirates, possibly only Saliba has a chance of being a mainstay at the club but would that be the case under a new manager?

You have to think that there would be a way back for Guendouzi at least and possibly Maitland-Niles, probably not Torriera.

I am not saying Arteta is to blame for anything here but I am saying that under a different manager we may well have had all four players still at the club and if they were, I am certain we would be doing much better than we are doing now.