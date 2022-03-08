Arsenal loanee’s future remains uncertain as he fails to impress on loan

Arsenal allowed Ainsley Maitland-Niles to leave and join AS Roma in January, but he is failing to hold down a regular first-team role under Jose Mourinho.

The English midfielder was thrown straight into the first-team when arriving from north London, playing the full 90 minutes of both his first two matches after signing, but has sat as an unused substitute for their most recent outings with Atalanta and Spezia respectively.

La Gazzetta (via SportWitness) claim that he has been unimpressive out on the left, and the Italian side are not currently considering an offer to sign him permanently.

He also appears to be outside of our own first-team plans also, and you would imagine that his spell in Italy will have done the Englishman no favours in convincing Arteta that he is worthy of further minutes, leaving him with a more-than uncertain future.

With just a year left on his contract come the end of the season, a permanent exit would appear most favourable for both parties, but who will be willing to splash out on his signature after another disappointing campaign is unknown at present.

Patrick