Arsenal loanee’s ‘limits’ exposed to vilify temporary move

Stephane Guy has backed Arsenal’s decision to send Nuno Tavares out on loan to Marseille this summer.

The decision had come under scrutiny after he set the French division alight at wing-back, scoring in three of his first four outings, but has since seen a dip in form.

Guy now concedes that his limitations have been exposed, backing Arsenal’s decision to send him to France.

“It’s like Tavares. We have seen in recent weeks the limits of this player,” Guy is reported to have told the French media. “We have also seen his qualities, he has some, but if Arsenal are loaning him, it’s because they aren’t crazy.”

We clearly rate the Portuguese star, as was our refusal to include an option to buyin his deal, but whether he can overcome his defensive lapses remains to be seen.

Do you expect to see Tavares make a return to play for Arsenal in the future? Could he potentially replace Kieran Tierney in the squad in a season or two?

Patrick