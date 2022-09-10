Arsenal loanees named as the revelations of the season in France

Arsenal has a number of loanees spending this season away from the club and at least two of them are making them proud.

Mikel Arteta’s team is now in top shape and that means it is hard for some players to break into the starting XI.

To ensure they keep developing, the club agreed to send them out on loan from the Emirates.

Two of them are Nuno Tavares and Folarin Balogun who have joined Olympique Marseille and Reims, respectively.

They are now lighting up Ligue 1 and have earned praise for their performance in the French top flight.

Ouest France named both in their list of 5 revelations of the season so far.

On Balogun, they write: “In Reims, the summer hit has a strong English accent. On loan from Arsenal (without an option to buy), Folarin Balogun has already established himself as a centrepiece of Oscar Garcia’s eleven. If the start of the season for the Rémois is not flamboyant (14th , one victory, three draws, two defeats), Balogun is walking on water.”

On Tavares, they added: “Six matches, five wins, three goals, the debut of the left piston is ideal . A fast, provocative player who isn’t afraid to shoot on goal, Tavares brings a lot to the offensive animation of the Marseillais.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The form of Tavares and Balogun proves it was the right decision to allow them to leave the club on loan.

We expect them to keep performing well and that means when they return, they could be in shape to stake a first-team place at the Emirates.