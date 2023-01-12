Arsenal locked in a three-horse race for Premier League forward

Leandro Trossard started this season with a bang and scored goals relentlessly for Brighton as they challenge for a European spot.

Over the years, the Belgian has become one of the decisive players in the Premier League and was set to leave the Seagulls at the end of this season.

However, they triggered an extension to his contract to keep him at the club until 2024 and will look to command a transfer fee to sell him now or in the summer.

A report on Football London reveals Mikel Arteta’s side remains keen on the former Genk player after watching him put in some fine shifts in the league.

However, the Gunners are not alone in the battle for his signature, with Chelsea and Tottenham also looking to add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard is an accomplished Premier League attacker who should do well for a top side like Arsenal, even though he has never played at a club of that calibre.

We have top attacking options on our books now, but squad depth is important and most top clubs have several players who fit into one position.

Trossard will be a very good squad member, but the Belgian might ignore our interest if we do not provide him with a guarantee of playing time.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta compares Arsenal captain Odegaard to De Bruyne

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids