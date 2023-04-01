“Arsenal look ravenous for the Title” Piers Morgan reacts to Arsenal’s win against Leeds

Like most Arsenal fans, Piers Morgan enjoyed their win against Leeds United this afternoon as Mikel Arteta’s side storms towards ending this season with the title in the bag.

Arsenal need to win ten games before the term finishes to be sure of the title.

The first opponent was Leeds and after the international break, the players needed to show they have what it takes to get the trophy.

Mikel Arteta’s men did just that and Morgan reckons they showed how much hunger for success they have in them.

Morgan tweeted:

“Arsenal look ravenous for the title. Brilliant to watch.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

There is hardly an Arsenal fan that does not share in the excitement that Morgan has about this team.

The game was not easy, as Leeds kept finding a way back, but we also worked hard and eventually killed them off before the final whistle.

There are bigger tests ahead, but the manner of this win gives us confidence that the boys will pull through.

Hopefully, Manchester City will drop some points along the way and we can win our tough matches.

If we achieve this, we will end the season successfully because no one will stop us.