“Arsenal looked like” Pundit says Arsenal is back to its best form

Arsenal delivered a commanding performance in their 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest, showcasing one of their most cohesive displays this season. The Gunners have grappled with inconsistency since the campaign began, largely due to injuries sidelining key players. Among the absentees, Martin Odegaard’s presence has been particularly missed. However, his return for this match was a game-changer, as the Norwegian orchestrated Arsenal’s midfield with his trademark precision and creativity.

The match was a testament to Arsenal’s depth and collective quality. Bukayo Saka was unstoppable on the flanks, tormenting the Forest defence throughout the game. Even the substitutes left their mark, further underscoring the team’s dominance. Arsenal’s ability to maintain intensity from start to finish was reminiscent of their peak form from last season.

The win is an encouraging sign for Mikel Arteta’s side, as they look to build momentum and reassert themselves as serious contenders. Speaking on the performance, Sky Sports’ Sam Blitz highlighted the significance of this turnaround: “Arsenal looked like their old selves again. This was much more like the team we saw last season that dominated games and gave very little away at the other end.” Blitz also pointed out Arsenal’s newfound defensive solidity, adding: “As the Gunners looked far more potent from open play than before the international break, their own goal was barely threatened. David Raya did not face a shot on target, while all of Forest’s shots came from set pieces.”

The Gunners’ seamless attacking transitions, combined with a rock-solid defence, set the tone for an excellent team effort. While Odegaard’s return undeniably galvanised the squad, every player contributed to the victory. The challenge now lies in maintaining this standard as Arsenal seeks to reclaim the form that made them such a formidable force last season. Consistency will be key, but this win is a step in the right direction.