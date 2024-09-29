Arsenal looked to have struggled against Leicester but the stats say the opposite

After a frustrating but important 2-2 draw versus Manchester City last time out in the Premier League, Arsenal needed to get back to winning ways as they hosted Leicester this weekend.

Fortunately, that’s what happened in the end, despite winning the game in injury time with two goals scored in quick succession for a 4-2 victory, Arsenal’s performance against the Foxes was impressive, as the stats suggest.

As a team in that game, Arsenal produced the most shots by a team in a single game across Europe’s top 5 leagues.

They also became the first team to have more than 15 shots on target in a single Premier League match since December 2017.

In addition to shooting and hitting the target, the Gunners against Leicester created 10 big chances, a feat not seen since September 2019. Lest we forget, they scored again from a corner.

Other than Arsenal setting up those intriguing stats, the Star Boy also had fun with the numbers. The Arsenal star boy versus Leicester became the first player to create 8+ chances and complete 8+ take-ons in a single PL game this decade. And that-s on top of his all/time EPL assists record we mentioned earlier.

Some may argue that Arsenal was fortunate to win given they scored those two goals in injury time, but statistics indicate otherwise. The North Londoners deserve that win, and I hope they can build on it.

Up next is Arsenal versus PSG. I hope Arteta and the boys pick up where they left off against the Foxes on Tuesday night. COYG!

