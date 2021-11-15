Arsenal looking again at possibly signing summer La Liga target

Arsenal has returned to sign Isco six months after they initially registered their interest in the midfielder’s signature.

Isco has been struggling for playing time at Real Madrid this season and he wants that to change.

Todofichajes says the midfielder has decided he would not spend the rest of this season on the bench at Bernabeu and he is now looking to leave.

Arsenal has reportedly maintained contact with the Spanish club and would look to loan him for free in the January transfer window, but Mikel Arteta’s side will pay all his wages.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has had mixed success shopping at Real Madrid in the last few campaigns, and one wonders why Arteta loves to rescue a player from the Spanish club.

Isco has shown significant form in the past, but his best performances are behind him.

The midfielder is most likely looking for one last payday as a player and Arsenal is better than that.

The current team at the Emirates is making substantial progress, and it is mostly made up of new and younger players whom the Gunners have just signed.

Isco would be an experienced addition, but if he cannot get into the first team at Real Madrid, he shouldn’t be able to get into the one at Arsenal.