Arsenal looking at 22 year old ace on the verge of being relegated

Arsenal are reportedly considering a summer move for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap according to a report from Give me Sport. The 22-year-old forward has impressed in his debut campaign with Ipswich, netting 10 league goals and showcasing his potential as one of England’s emerging talents. His performances have drawn interest from multiple Premier League clubs, but Arsenal appear particularly keen to bring him to North London.

The Gunners have struggled for consistency in front of goal this season, a factor that has contributed to their fading title hopes. Injuries to key forwards Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have left Mikel Arteta’s side short of options in attack, with recent results highlighting their need for reinforcements. Arsenal have scored just four goals in their last five league matches, including disappointing results such as a 1-0 home defeat to West Ham and a 1-1 draw at Manchester United.

Delap, who joined Ipswich from Manchester City last summer, has quickly established himself as a key player for the Suffolk club. In addition to his domestic form, he has represented England at the Under-21 level, scoring three goals in 12 appearances. His combination of physical presence, technical skill, and goal-scoring ability makes him an attractive prospect for Arsenal’s ambitions.

Reports suggest that Delap is open to a move to Arsenal, believing he could make an impact under Arteta’s guidance. Ipswich are reportedly seeking around £40 million for the striker, with Manchester City holding a 20% sell-on clause. Arsenal have already initiated discussions with Delap’s representatives and are confident in his ability to contribute immediately.

With a reported £300 million budget available for summer signings, Arsenal are expected to prioritise attacking reinforcements as they aim to mount another title challenge next season. Securing Delap’s signature could provide the firepower needed to address their shortcomings and re-establish themselves as serious contenders in the Premier League.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…