Arsenal looking at £42.5million-rated Bundesliga defender

The arrival of William Saliba means Arsenal has some of the finest centre-backs in England and they have serious depth in that spot.

The Gunners have continued to bolster other areas on their team, however, it seems they can still bring in another centre-back to the Emirates.

A report on The Sun claims they have an interest in Bayer Leverkusen centre-back, Edmond Tapsoba.

The 23-year-old has been one of the finest defenders in the Bundesliga in the last few seasons.

He is settled in Germany, but a move to Arsenal is a step up that might be hard for him to turn down.

The report claims he is valued at £42.5million by his present employers and that fee could scupper his move to the Emirates, but both clubs can always find an understanding.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The best clubs have squad depth and have several players who can fill in at certain positions.

Arsenal needs that if they want to win any trophies and do well in all their competitions.

However, we have too many centre-backs now. If anyone leaves, we could add him to the squad, but if that doesn’t happen, we might not bring him in.

