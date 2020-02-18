Arsenal looking at a shock move for former Manchester United star

Arsenal has been linked with a surprising move for Ajax defender Daley Blind.

Arsenal signed two defenders in the last transfer window, however, they were only loan signings and the club are no doubt still looking at alternatives in the event that Pablo Mari or Cedric Soares do not work out.

The latest defender linked with a move to the Emirates is Danny Blind and he does have Premier League experience after playing for Manchester United before returning to Ajax.

Sun Sport claims that Arsenal is running the rule over the 29 years old with a view to bringing him back to the Premier League.

Blind is adept at playing as part of a back three or a back four and his ability to bring the ball out of defence as well as his impressive passing range makes him the ideal centre back for Mikel Arteta.

Blind struggled to get into the Manchester United first team in his final seasons at Old Trafford, but he has revived his career since he returned to the Netherlands.

He helped Ajax reach the semifinal of the Champions League last season and he is said to be one of the players who may leave Ajax next summer sparked by the transfer of Hakim Ziyech who joined Chelsea last month ahead of a summer move.

I have to be honest and admit I thought Blind was a lot older than 29 years of age and so my initial reaction was to dismiss this out of hand, however, I will admit I am now a little intrigued by this one.

I mean, he would not cost an arm and a leg and just because he never set the world alight at malfunctioning United does not mean he is not a good player, he actually is and anyone watching him play for Ajax cannot deny that.

This particular rumour is worth keeping an eye on.