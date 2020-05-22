Arsenal looking at a summer swoop on Ajax to solve one defensive issue

Arsenal’s bid to move Bukayo Saka back as a left-winger has seen them become linked with Ajax left-back, Nicolas Tagliafico.

The Argentinean only joined Ajax in 2018 but he has been in fine form for the Dutch side and his good performances in the Champions League for them have attracted the attention of several top teams.

He is already 27 and he would feel that he is at the peak of his career, with Sun Sports claiming that he is keen on a move to the Premier League.

Arsenal isn’t the only Premier League team looking to sign him with Chelsea also linked with a move for him, claims the same report.

The Blues are joined by Atletico Madrid, who are also keeping a close eye on the former Independiente man.

Arsenal has had to use Bukayo Saka as a makeshift left-back this season because of injuries to Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac.

The club expects Tierney to become their main left-back for years to come, but the future of Kolasinac is unclear.

If they sell Kolasinac, then Saka would have to provide cover for Tierney, but Arteta wants to avoid that as he sees the teenager as a more attacking left-sided player.