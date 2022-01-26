Arsenal looking at making a move for Espanyol forward

Arsenal has been looking to add a new forward to their squad for some time now.

They had prioritised signing Dusan Vlahovic, but the Serbian appears uninterested and could join Juventus soon.

This has forced Arsenal to turn their attention to other attackers on their wishlist.

Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness claims they have reactivated their interest in Espanyol striker Raul de Tomas.

The Spaniard has been in good goal-scoring form and seems to have impressed Mikel Arteta.

The Arsenal boss is now hopeful of completing a move for him sooner than later.

He has a release clause of around 70m euros written into his current deal. The report maintains that paying that fee won’t be a problem for Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic was the ideal striker for us considering his form in front of goal, but we need to move on from him now.

However, is De Tomas good enough to score goals in the Premier League?

Arsenal has some underperforming attackers in their squad now and we should add only attackers who can deliver goals for us consistently.

12 goals in 21 league matches from de Tomas looks like a decent return. It would be interesting to see if that is enough to persuade Arsenal to sign him.

