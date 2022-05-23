Arsenal looking at South American La Liga defender

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Getafe defender, Mathias Olivera, as they keep adding new men to their squad.

The Gunners signed Nuno Tavares in the summer to act as a backup to Kieran Tierney.

However, the Portugal Under-21 international has been a bad buy, and the Gunners seem prepared to replace him in their team.

Olivera plays as a left-back, and he has caught the attention of several clubs in Europe.

He seemed close to a move to Napoli in the summer, but that deal is probably off now after Getafe changed the terms of their agreement.

Tuttomercatoweb claims the Spanish side wants to sell him for 20m euros now, and they want all the money in bulk.

This has opened the door for Arsenal to move for him, and the report claims the Gunners have a serious interest in his signature.

We need players who can deliver consistently, and that is why Tavares may have missed his chance to become our main backup left-back.

If Olivera is much more consistent and accomplished, then we need him on the team, and Tavares can be sent out on loan to continue his development.