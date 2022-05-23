Arsenal looking at South American La Liga defender

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Getafe defender, Mathias Olivera, as they keep adding new men to their squad.
The Gunners signed Nuno Tavares in the summer to act as a backup to Kieran Tierney.
However, the Portugal Under-21 international has been a bad buy, and the Gunners seem prepared to replace him in their team.
Olivera plays as a left-back, and he has caught the attention of several clubs in Europe.
He seemed close to a move to Napoli in the summer, but that deal is probably off now after Getafe changed the terms of their agreement.
Tuttomercatoweb claims the Spanish side wants to sell him for 20m euros now, and they want all the money in bulk.
This has opened the door for Arsenal to move for him, and the report claims the Gunners have a serious interest in his signature.
Just Arsenal Opinion
We need players who can deliver consistently, and that is why Tavares may have missed his chance to become our main backup left-back.
If Olivera is much more consistent and accomplished, then we need him on the team, and Tavares can be sent out on loan to continue his development.
There is a serious problem with Tierney which you can ignore at your peril. The guy is injury prone so there should be one who really competes with him at left back not a back up only. Arteta ‘s buys last July marginally improved the team.
Mathías Olivera’s set to join Napoli on a permanent deal from Getafe. He will undergo medical tomorrow as new Napoli player. @MatteMoretto 🔵🇺🇾 #transfers
The deal was verbally agreed since January and it’s now set to be signed with official statement soon.