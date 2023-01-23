Arsenal looking at taking advantage of Juventus problems

Arsenal lost out to Juventus in the battle for Dusan Vlahovic last year, but Mikel Arteta’s side hasn’t given up on adding the Serbian to their squad.
Vlahovic has continued to show he is a top talent in Turin, but Juve is struggling and has just been deducted some points.
Italian authorities have removed 15 points from their campaign, which means the Old Lady will struggle to make the top four.
This offers encouragement to clubs targeting players at the Allianz Stadium and one of them is Arsenal.
A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Gunners remain keen on adding Vlahovic to their squad and will step up their interest if he becomes available for transfer.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Vlahovic remains one of the world’s best young players and the striker will be a fine addition to our squad if we add him to the group.
However, Juve remains one of Europe’s biggest clubs and might not cash in on their top man even if they do not qualify for the Champions League.
For this reason, Arsenal will be smart to consider alternatives and not put all their eggs in one basket. But if Vlahovic is available for transfer in the summer, he is a player we should sign.
Reminds me of Henry situation. Juve bought Henry in January 1999 with high hopes but things didn’t work out and Henry moved to Arsenal in August 1999. Rest is history.
How about we replicate United’s RVP situation and put on a cheeky bid for Harry Kane? ;D
RVP had 2 good seasons left in him when he left Arsenal at the age of 29.
Is it for this current window or the next one? I think we should go in for him in this window itself to add strength and depth to our title pushing squad. We are also competing in the EuL and the FA Cup so it would be great to have depth in the striker position.
It would be kool to have a plan b striker, target man type. But I feel he would slow down our game flow. Somewhat like Haaland at City…Jus sayin 🤨