Arsenal looking at taking advantage of Juventus problems

Arsenal lost out to Juventus in the battle for Dusan Vlahovic last year, but Mikel Arteta’s side hasn’t given up on adding the Serbian to their squad.

Vlahovic has continued to show he is a top talent in Turin, but Juve is struggling and has just been deducted some points.

Italian authorities have removed 15 points from their campaign, which means the Old Lady will struggle to make the top four.

This offers encouragement to clubs targeting players at the Allianz Stadium and one of them is Arsenal.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Gunners remain keen on adding Vlahovic to their squad and will step up their interest if he becomes available for transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic remains one of the world’s best young players and the striker will be a fine addition to our squad if we add him to the group.

However, Juve remains one of Europe’s biggest clubs and might not cash in on their top man even if they do not qualify for the Champions League.

For this reason, Arsenal will be smart to consider alternatives and not put all their eggs in one basket. But if Vlahovic is available for transfer in the summer, he is a player we should sign.

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…