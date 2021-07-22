Arsenal looking elsewhere after discovering a problem with Bundesliga target

Arsenal has reportedly abandoned their pursuit of Leon Bailey because of attitude problems.

The Jamaican is one of Europe’s more exciting wingers and he has been on the radar of the Gunners for a long time now.

As they sign new players for the upcoming campaign, reports have tipped them to add the 23-year-old to their squad.

Football Insider reported yesterday that Arsenal is looking to sign the attacker, but they are facing competition from Aston Villa for his signature.

But in a boost to Villa landing him, the same outlet is now reporting that Arsenal has dropped their interest in him.

The report says the Gunners conducted background checks on him and have decided not to pursue him any further.

They discovered that he has some attitude problems that might affect their dressing room if they add him to their squad.

They are now looking at other transfer targets and he could still move to the Premier League if Villa maintains their strong interest in signing him.

Bailey has matured into a consistent performer at Bayer Leverkusen and he scored 9 goals and provided 9 assists in 30 Bundesliga matches last season.