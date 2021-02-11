Arsenal looking for another “home” for Benfica match after Athens lockdown

Arsenal and UEFA are looking for another “home” for their Europa League return leg tie with Benfica.

The Gunners are scheduled to face the Portuguese side in the Europa League round of 32 game next week.

Because visitors from Portugal are expected to quarantine for 10 days in England, the Portuguese side cannot face the Gunners at the Emirates for the return leg.

Arsenal can also not travel to Portugal after the UK government decided against granting an exception to elite sports.

The first leg of the tie has already been moved from Lisbon to Rome for next week, but there is the small issue of the Arsenal “home” leg.

It was originally announced by the Gunners that their home leg would be played in Athens.

However, within a few hours, Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced that the city will be put under lockdown.

The Gunners had to delete their statement, Sun Sports reports that they are looking for another city that the game can be held in.

With the coronavirus pandemic ravaging Europe, it will be hard to find a city that would take the Gunners.

But the game has to be played, and the sooner a new venue is found, the better it is for everyone involved.