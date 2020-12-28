Arsenal looking to battle for 20 year-old PL star

Arsenal are looking to make their move to sign Tariq Lamptey next summer should Barcelona follow up their interest in Hector Bellerin.

The Spaniard has supposedly been promised to Barcelona as part of Joan Laporte’s bid to return as president at the club, and the Gunners will likely entertain such a bid.

Bellerin has come in for criticism in recent months after a number of below-par performances, and the club could well cash-in on the former Barcelona youth product, and will supposedly look to bring in Tariq Lamptey as his replacement.

The 20 year-old made his senior debut against our club in the Caribao Cup last season, before leaving the club in January in search of regular action.

Since the switch, some have claimed that the Blues were crazy to let him leave, but with Reece James as first-choice you could argue that the decision wasn’t too difficult.

James has impressed for both club and country of late, but Lamptey is also tipped to make his mark for England in the coming years, although there is plenty of competition for places at present.

Tariq’s pace is an amazing asset for his skillset, and his ability to get up and down the flanks is a blessing for his Brighton side, and he certainly looks to have a bright future in the game.

The Mirror claims that the Gunners will not get a straight shot at his signature however, with Bayern Munich and Manchester City already showing a keen interest also, and we may have to exert our impressive negotiating skills in order to secure his arrival.

Would Lamptey be an upgrade on Bellerin?

