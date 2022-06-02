Arsenal looking to beat Barcelona to coveted Spanish defender

Arsenal is in a race with Barcelona for Alex Grimaldo as Mikel Arteta continues to bolster his squad.

The Gunners added Nuno Tavares to their group as a cover for Kieran Tierney in the last summer transfer window.

However, the Portugal Under-21 player struggled in that role and Arteta could add a new left-back to his team this summer.

Aaron Hickey of Bologna has been rumoured to be their main target for that position.

However, the Gunners have now been linked with another left-back. Fichajes.net claims they have an interest in Benfica’s Grimaldo.

The 26-year-old has been one of Europe’s best players in his position in the last few seasons.

Barca’s manager, Xavi Hernandez, is now looking to take him back to the club.

But Arsenal will look to beat the Catalans to his signature and it would be interesting to see if he would choose a move to the Premier League.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Grimaldo has enough experience to give Tierney a tough time on our team.

We have some exciting young talents in the current squad and it would make a lot of sense if we add more experienced players to the group this summer.

