Arsenal looking to bring back former flop to replace Xhaka?

Arsenal have let many hundreds of young academy graduates leave because they didn’t believe they would make the grade in the Premiership, but according to a report in the Daily Mail they are now seriously looking to bring back Glen Kamara, who they let leave four years ago after only ever making one appearance in the famous Red & White Jersey.

Kamara has been extremely impressive for Rangers this season after joining the Scottish giants a year ago from Dundee, and it seems the 24 year-old has improved drastically since being discarded by the Gunners. Rangers may have only paid Dundee 50,000 for the Finnish international, but he only had 5 months left on his contract at the time so it is not surprising. He may cost a bit more to prise him away from the Scottish title challengers now though and according to the Mail, Arsenal have been watching him on a regular basis over the last couple of months.

He has been so impressive that he was recently linked with Juventus, although Steven Gerrard has debunked that rumour, but is not surprised that he attracting attention from big clubs. Gerrard was recently quoted as saying in the Express: “There’s a lot going round at the moment about quite a few of my players but there’s no truth in it,”

“It wouldn’t surprise me if there’s top clubs looking at Glen – again he was outstanding, lovely to watch.

“As a midfielder myself I really admire his bodywork and his shape, the way he receives the ball.

“He’s a very clever footballer and it wouldn’t surprise me if top clubs were monitoring him but there’s no truth in Juventus.”

So it is a bit ironic that Arsenal are considering going back for one of their cast-offs, but it is likely we will be looking at midfielders if the rumours that Granit Xhaka is desperate to join Hertha Berlin are true, which, according to his agent, they are.

So, despite the fact that Arteta wants Xhaka to stay, it looks like they could be checking out possible replacements just in case….