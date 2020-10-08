Arsenal looking to bring Tierney back after he was forced to self-isolate

Goal.com’s Charles Watts has reported that Arsenal is looking to bring back Kieran Tierney to London from international duty with Scotland after he was forced to self-isolate since he was in close contact with teammate Stuart Armstrong who has tested positive for the virus.

The left-back is one of Arsenal’s most important players and the Gunners will want him to be available for their upcoming games.

He is already slated to miss the club’s next game against Manchester City.

The defender was tested again after Armstrong’s result was revealed and he returned a negative test.

He has been tested three times already and all those tests have returned negative outcomes.

Watts also claimed that Tierney has shown to have the antibodies needed to fight the virus even though he has never caught the virus.

The Scottish defender is being forced to self-isolate because he was in the same hotel room playing computer games with Armstrong.

Watts’ tweet reads: “Tierney has had three negative tests in the past week – one with Scotland after Armstrong’s positive test. Also understand he has been shown to have current antibodies to to the virus (despite having never shown symptoms). Arsenal trying to get him back to London.

“Tierney had been in a hotel room with Armstrong (and Ryan Christie) playing a computer game, but is adamant he maintained social distancing at all times. He’s said to be very frustrated at the situation. Arsenal in regular contact.”