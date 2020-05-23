Arsenal looking to challenge Chelsea for German Under-19 international

Arsenal and Chelsea are said to be eyeing a move for Borussia Monchengladbach teenager Kaan Kurt this summer.

The 18 year-old is yet to feature for the club’s senior side, but has been impressing for their second string in the German fourth tier, and was recently earmarked by the German international setup.

Kurt made his initial international appearances for Turkey’s Under-17 side thanks to his heritage, but was asked to be called up by Germany for their under-19 side last October, the country of his birth, and went onto appear twice so far.

Kurt will be entering into the final two years of his playing contract next month, and may well be open to a move, with the senior side so far having overlooked him.

Kaan has predominantly been used at right-back for the Monchengladbach second string, but has also been used at as a winger, as a left-sided midfielder and as a right-sided midfielder also with the Under-19 side, which tells you he will be more than comfortable helping out in attack.

Our side is believed to be looking at bringing in a new right-back this summer, although Cedric Soares has yet to stake a claim for the role after his arrival in January.

Soares arrived injured, and will have limited time to convince manager Mikel Arteta that he deserves a contract this summer, when his current Southampton deal expires.

It remains to be seen whether the German defender would be given the chance to impress in the first-team squad, or if he would be asked to join up with the Under-23 side initially.

Will we still hold the advantage over Chelsea when it comes to blooding youngsters into the first-team? Do we currently have the better full-backs which could hamper the player’s prospects of breaking into the first-team fold?

Patrick