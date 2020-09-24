Arsenal looking to get two midfielder deals done soon

Arsenal is hopeful that Atletico Madrid’s interest in Lucas Torreira will help them finally sign Thomas Partey.

The Gunners have been long-term admirers of the Ghanaian midfielder and they have been struggling to agree a deal with Atletico Madrid.

The Spaniards have told them that they will have to pay the midfielder’s 50 million euros release clause before they can sign him.

The Gunners have been looking to raise the funds and one way that they have wanted to do that is to sell some of their players.

One player that they are likely to sell in this transfer window, is Torreira and now that the Spaniards are interested in signing him, Arsenal is hopeful that they can agree a deal with Atletico that will involve Partey, The Telegraph reports.

The report claims that the Gunners are locked in talks with the Spaniards over the transfer of Torreira whom they want to sign on a season-long loan deal.

Arsenal wants to sell the Uruguayan midfielder outright for at least £20m, but Atletico is pushing for a loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer.

It adds that the Gunners are looking to secure an agreement that will make the Spaniards obligated to sign him permanently after the loan deal.

Arsenal also hopes to persuade Atletico to allow them to land Thomas Partey in a similar arrangement.

We have to wait and see what comes from this negotiation.