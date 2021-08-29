Arsenal looking to go back to Real Madrid for another signing

Arsenal has been used to signing players from Real Madrid since Mikel Arteta became their manager.
The Gunners had Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard in their squad on loan from the Spanish club last season.
They have since made the transfer of the latter permanent after they enjoyed his performances for them in his short loan stint.
The Gunners expect to have started this campaign brightly after they missed out on European football last season.
But they have started with three league losses from as many games with Mikel Arteta now under serious pressure.
The transfer window has just a few more days before it finally closes and the Spanish boss could bring in a few players still.
Transfermarketweb reports that they are now looking to sign Marco Asensio from Madrid.
The Spaniard is an exciting player to watch, but he has been hampered by persistent injuries in recent seasons and he is not a part of the plans of Carlo Ancelotti.
The report says he is now considering leaving the club and the Gunners want to add him to their squad in this transfer window.
It says Tottenham and Liverpool also want to sign him, but Arsenal is his most serious suitor.
Arteta hopes the club will make a move for him and Madrid values him at £34m.
Another good midfielder is definitely needed. Injuries is a worry with this one though. Could fo a time-share with Partey 🤣
*do
I have absolute faith on Arteta and Edu doing the wrong thing concerning transfers.
What we really need is an enforcer dm like partey. I felt that when Partey is in the team. Its much better. ARSENAL need a good rotational dm to rotate with partey or backup.
One more good defender and a pure striker who can make a difference.
Arsenal injuries are terrible.
Totally agree. Our defence is too exposed which makes them look even worse, and our attack aren’t fed the ball as there is no identity behind them. Arsenal used to conduct games from midfield, now we have no strength there at all.
We need an intelligent, quick DM/CM who can do the rough stuff and take the pressure off our defence, then feed the attack, instead we have Xhaka who sadly isn’t suited to the PL high-press (though could impress in Serie A or back in the Bundesliga…), Elneny who is a good squad player but shouldn’t really be starting in the PL, and Lokonga who looks decent but has a lot to learn. Partey is a great player but we can’t assume these constant injuries are going to just disappear, besides he needs a couple better options to play alongside when fit.
I know a striker who can finish our crosses is important, so too a solid right-back who can walk straight into the starting 11, but regardless if we don’t fix midfield we’ll never take hold of games.
Although AFCON concerns me I would fully go for Bissouma (or Kalvin Philips but he’s probably £50m+) and just accept that Feb/March we’ll have to improvise (maybe get a Jan loan in?), if that’s too expensive then perhaps Zakaria. I wouldn’t shy away from another goal-scoring play-controlling CM in the mould of Aoaor or the highly impressive (Arsenal supporting!) Koopmeiners.
Obviously it’s too late for big changes but if we could witness a miracle and get players like Calvert-Lewin and Max Aarons or Tyler Adams along with a midfielder or two like Bissouma and Aoaor/Koopmeiners we could actually field a strong team capable of getting decent results. But will Kroenke sanction another £100m after how the last one went? And then there’s all the players we need to ship out too… God this club gives me a headache.
Marco Asensio is not really our style or type of player…..Houssem Aouar is much more dynamic…and cheaper.
I cant see Kranky wasting anymore money on this loser Sean, i really cant. Even his business head has to tell him what he has done so far is a waste of time and money. If he doesn’t act, he cant even be a good business man and then we are in the sinking sand.
This is not a kind of player we need,go for a skifull player who can control the mid feed
Aouar available for less than 20 million but we are looking at this injury prone guy for over 30 million, I’m totally at a lost….ssmh
We aren’t Dan.
I dont believe that the krankies will spend another wasted penny on anymore players, while Arteta is manager. If the alarm bells weren’t ringing before yesterday, which were bloody deafening, then they should be screeching now. I still cant believe though we have got to sunday evening and there is a headline of Arteta sacked. Has the carrier pigeon not got across the Atlantic, has the bad weather knocked out all communications to Krankies hot line? The fact Arteta is still in a job is a total mystery as Kranky is throwing away pounds like its gone out of fashion on a loser, that is ruining his assets daily. Keeping Arteta at all is a massive risk amyway but after this last 6 weeks, alarm bells have to be ringing. I dont see Arteta lasting too Wednesday.
I thought Asensio was a right winger.
He has had recent injuries to his knees.
He was out from July 2019 thru March 2020 with knee ligament damage
He was out twice again in 2020 for a total of 4 weeks with more knee problems.
So, why would we want another attacker, this one with a recent history of knee problems.
Could it be that Real Madrid are having problems raising enough cash to buy Mbappe, and are we helping them out by buying Asensio, as well as Odegaard?
Lets hope not!!!