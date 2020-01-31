Arsenal looking to hijack Borussia Dortmund’s move for Serie A star

Arsenal linked with a surprising move for former Liverpool ace Emre Can.

This transfer deadline day is set to be a busy one for Arsenal with the Gunners looking to add at least one player to their team before the transfer window closes.

There is a move for Southampton’s Cedric Soares in the pipeline but the Star is reporting that it may not be the only move that the Gunners complete today.

The report claims that Arsenal is plotting to hijack Borussia Dortmund’s move for Emre Can.

Can joined Juventus in 2018 after leaving Liverpool but he has struggled to make an impact at the Allianz Stadium. He was even omitted from the Old Ladies’ Champions League squad this season and has been considering his future ever since.

He is scheduled to have his medical at Dortmund this morning but the report claims that his move has stalled, and Arsenal could pounce.

He is reportedly earning £16 million per season at Juventus, but Dortmund can only afford to pay him £8.5 million per season.

The two teams have agreed on a fee in the region of £26 million after this season, however, he would join on-loan initially.

Tottenham is also interested in signing Can with Jose Mourinho looking to replace the departed Christian Eriksen in midfield.

Arteta needs an extra midfielder as he looks to lead Arsenal into the top four and he seems to consider Can as the right fit.