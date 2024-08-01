Arsenal looking to hijack PSG’s move for elite attacker

Arsenal is now actively looking to hijack PSG’s move for Victor Osimhen as the French club delays completing the transfer.

Osimhen is one of the best strikers available on the market at the moment, and the Nigerian has been sidelined from the Napoli project.

He is delaying their move for Romelu Lukaku, who has been lined up as his replacement.

The former Lille star has accepted PSG’s offer of personal terms, but the Ligue 1 club has yet to reach an agreement with Napoli for his signature.

That has not happened so far, and Arsenal is now tipped to hijack the transfer.

A report on Corriere dello Sport claims the Gunners are now actively trying to sign him, and they might take advantage of PSG’s delay to win the race.

Osimhen has also been linked with a move to Chelsea in a swap deal for Lukaku, but he does not want to be used in such an agreement, making Arsenal his most likely destination in England.

Osimhen has consistently been among the top scorers in Italy and might be a key man for us if we add him to our group.

However, we do not need to rush, and we can get a good deal if we delay until the final weeks of the transfer window, when Napoli is desperate to sell.

