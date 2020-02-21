Arsenal looking to make a move for La Liga midfielder

Arsenal linked with a move for Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler.

Carlos Soler is on Arsenal’s radar ahead of the next transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to mould his team in his image.

The Gunners have made serious improvement under the Spaniard since he was named their new manager, and the club is prepared to back him in the next transfer window.

Several players were linked with a move to Arsenal in the January transfer window, but the Gunners managed to sign just two defenders on loan until the end of the season.

Arteta still has an interest in signing RB Leipzig’s Dayot Upamecano and now Mirror Sport is claiming that he wants Carlos Soler as well.

Soler just signed a contract extension with Valencia late last year and his release clause has been increased to £140 million, claims the same report.

However, that hasn’t deterred Arsenal and his other suitors and the Gunners are confident that they would be able to strike a deal for significantly less than that amount with Los Che should they decide to make a move for him.

Atletico Madrid is also interested in the player but Diego Simeone’s side may struggle to match Arsenal’s offer unless they sell one of their top players due to FFP.

Arsenal is also bracing for a busy summer, the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette may ask for a move away and that would help them raise funds for making new signings.