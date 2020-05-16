Arsenal looking to make a raid on Barcelona when the transfer window opens up

Arsenal is reportedly considering a move for Barcelona’s Brazilian keeper, Neto as they look to add more competition for Bernd Leno.

Leno is Arsenal’s undisputed first choice but the German needs to be pushed by an equally capable deputy.

The Gunners have maintained faith with Emiliano Martinez this season, but their third-choice Matt Macey is set to be released at the end of the season and it appears that the Gunners are considering making 6’3 Neto his replacement, claims Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo.

Neto was at Valencia until last season when he swapped places with former Barcelona number two, Jasper Cillessen.

The Brazilian has been less than impressive in the four games that he has played for the Spanish Champions, as he has conceded seven goals and kept no clean sheet.

However, he has attracted the attention of Arsenal according to the report as Mikel Arteta looks to add more players to his squad.

The report also claims that Barcelona would be willing to sell him as the Catalans are desperate to get some players off their wage bill.

They have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and although they have asked their players to take pay cuts, they know that they will also need to get some players off their wage bill to achieve a better financial balance.