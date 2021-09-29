Arsenal looking to offload Lacazette in swap deal for Morocco international

Arsenal are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Youssef En-Nesyri from Seville in January as they look to avoid losing Alexandre Lacazette for free next summer.

The Gunners failed to find a potential suitor for the French striker in the summer, possible not aided by the player suffering with Coronavirus in the final weeks of the transfer window.

With Laca having entered into the final 12 months of his playing deal however, we have little power over the player’s future at present, with him allowed to talk to foreign clubs over a potential free transfer in the new year, and La Razon(via the Express) now claims we will look to offer him to Seville in January.

We are supposedly considering an offer to land their striker En-Nesyri which will include Laca, although the exact terms will need to be thrashed out between the parties.

The former Lyon star is yet to start a single Premier League match this term, with Auba now operating through the middle, and with Folarin Balogun having started against Brentford when both he and Laca were absent for the opening fixture of the season.

Would you be shocked if Arsenal and Lacazette opened contract extension talks inside the next 12 months? Could he play his way back into the manager’s plans?

Patrick