Arsenal looking to offload stars before they can sign midfield target

Arsenal could still land Thomas Partey at the end of this season, but signing the Ghanaian is set to come at a cost with several first-team players reportedly facing the prospect of being chopped off claims Football London.

Partey is one of the major targets that Mikel Arteta apparently believes would help him begin to build his Arsenal team.

However, because of the player’s fine season, he won’t be sold for a cheap fee and if Arsenal insists on landing their man, then they may have to sacrifice some other players.

Football London reckons the Gunners are open to selling four players from their team to fund the move, including Alexandre Lacazette.

Lacazette is a long-term target of the Spaniards and Arsenal could propose a swap deal that would see the Frenchman move to Spain in exchange for Arsenal’s target.

The report also claims that the Gunners could look to sell Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi who have both struggled to make an impression since Arteta became the club’s new manager.

Lastly, it claims that the club could also get some cash if and when they finally sell their unsettled captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

I am not too sure that this is a bright idea, offloading four players and good players at that to sign a single individual that is not proven in the Premier League.