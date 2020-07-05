Arsenal looking to offload these players raise cash for Thomas Partey

Arsenal is keen to land Thomas Partey in the summer and with the belief that the midfielder wants to join, are preparing to offload some of the current crop to raise the funds.

Partey has emerged as one of the best midfielders in Europe this season after his fine performances for Atletico Madrid in Spain and in Europe.

The Gunners face having to pay his release clause, which is about 45 million pounds.

That would be a lot of money for Arsenal to pay, considering that the club has lost some money due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mail Sport is claiming that the club is making plans to sell some players and raise the required funds to land the midfielder.

It claims that Arsenal might sell Matteo Guendouzi, Alexandre Lacazette, or Lucas Torreira to fund the move for the midfielder.

A new midfielder is high on Mikel Arteta’s list of priorities as the Gunners continue to look soft in the middle.

They have been relying on Dani Ceballos since the restart and the Spaniard would likely return to Real Madrid in the summer, at the end of his loan deal, which would leave us a man short in midfield.

Partey would represent a top quality addition to the Arsenal team, and his signing can take the club to new heights. Let us hope that they would find a way to sign him up.

Should Arsenal reconsider selling either of Guendouzi or Torreira? Is it too late for the Frenchman to turn his Arsenal future around?

Martin