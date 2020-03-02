Arsenal looking to sign 25-year-old Serie A forward as they send scouts to watch him

Arsenal sending scouts to monitor Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi.

Domenico Berardi has emerged as a transfer target for Arsenal with reports in Italy via CalcioMercato claiming that the Gunners are sending scouts out to Italy to cast their eyes over him.

Berardi has been in fine form for the Italian outfit as they continue to impress in the Italian Serie A.

He scored 10 goals for them last season and has already scored nine goals and provided five assists for them in all competitions this season.

The Gunners have begun plans for next summer as Mikel Arteta hopes to rebuild this Arsenal team after years of struggles.

There have been signs of improvement under Arteta and the Spaniard has admitted that it will be hard to attract the best players if they don’t qualify for the Champions League.

Berardi may not make Champions League qualification a requirement before moving to north London, but Arsenal would need to pay a significant transfer fee to land him.

This is because the Italian signed a new deal late last year that would keep him with them until 2024.