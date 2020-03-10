Arsenal looking to sign PSG star on a free transfer

Arsenal prepared to launch a fresh bid for PSG star Layvin Kurzawa

Arsenal is set to return with a fresh bid for PSG’s Layvin Kurzawa after they failed to land the left-back in January.

The Gunners was one of several teams who wanted to sign Kurzawa in the last transfer window, but a lack of funds forced the club to move for Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares instead.

The defender hasn’t been a guaranteed starter in Paris this season, however, he has recently returned to the first-team fold and has been given his chance in some games.

His contract is set to expire in the summer and PSG seem to have decided not to keep him at the Parc des Princes.

Mirror Sport is claiming that Arsenal is prepared to make another move for the player when he becomes a free agent in the summer.

The report claims that the club’s scouts have been watching him in this second half of the season and the club has been told he would be a good fit.

Mikel Arteta has had to draft Bukayo Saka in as the club’s left-back in recent games after their regular left-backs continue to suffer injuries.

Arteta won’t have the biggest budget to play around with in the next transfer window and landing Kurzawa for free would be a major coup.