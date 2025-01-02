Arsenal looking to take advantage of Barcelona’s financial problems

Dani Olmo’s future at Barcelona has been thrown into doubt after La Liga reportedly de-registered the Spanish attacker due to the club’s ongoing financial struggles.

Olmo joined Barcelona in the summer from RB Leipzig, where he was one of Europe’s most sought-after talents. Despite interest from several top clubs, the Catalans managed to secure his signature. Since his arrival, Olmo has been a key player for Barcelona, but financial constraints have now placed his position at the club in jeopardy.

Barcelona was only able to register Olmo for six months, a temporary arrangement made possible due to Andreas Christensen’s six-month injury absence. With the Danish defender now fully fit, Olmo’s registration has been removed from La Liga’s official list.

This development has alerted several clubs, with Arsenal reportedly leading the pack. According to Sport Witness, the Gunners were the first to contact Olmo’s representatives to assess the situation. Arsenal is said to have expressed a strong interest in signing the versatile attacker, should he become available for transfer.

Barcelona is doing everything in its power to retain Olmo, but the club’s financial woes mean they face a significant challenge in keeping the Spain international beyond this month. If they fail to find a resolution, Arsenal could seize the opportunity to bolster their squad with a player of Olmo’s quality.

For the Gunners, the timing could be ideal. With Bukayo Saka currently sidelined due to injury, Arsenal is in need of additional attacking options. Olmo’s versatility, creativity, and ability to play in multiple attacking roles would make him an excellent fit for Mikel Arteta’s system.

Olmo is widely regarded as one of Europe’s finest attacking players, and his addition would undoubtedly strengthen Arsenal’s push for success in the second half of the season. While Barcelona scrambles to resolve their financial crisis, the Gunners remain poised to make their move if the opportunity arises.