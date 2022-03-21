Arsenal looking to tie down key player to a new bumper deal

Arsenal is looking to tie Bukayo Saka down to a new deal as he approaches the end of his current agreement.

The attacker has been arguably the most important player at the club recently, but his salary is not among its best earners.

Saka’s current deal runs until 2023 and the club retains the option of extending it by a year to 2024.

However, his form has been stunning, and it is only smart that the Gunners make his wage reflect his importance to the team.

The Athletic says they have now opened talks with the player over a contract extension.

These talks are still very much at an initial stage, but it shows the club’s commitment to keeping arguably their best academy graduate in recent seasons.

Since he broke into the team, Saka has made his England debut and helped the Three Lions almost end their wait for a trophy at Euro 2020.

He might also help the Gunners to end this season inside the top four, ending a wait that has been going on since 2017.

Just Arsenal Opinion

One player that absolutely has to remain at Arsenal is Saka because he is the main man now.

His goal at the weekend, which was enough to seal all three points against Aston Villa, proved again that he is the key man in this team.

If we keep him, we can build a solid side around the 20-year-old. If we lose the attacker, replacing him will not cost a small fee and we will struggle to cope without him in the team now.

