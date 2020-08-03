Arsenal looking to tie Emiliano Martinez down to a new deal

Arsenal is looking to tie down Emiliano Martinez to a new deal this summer after his heroics for them.

The Argentinean has been at Arsenal for the last ten years. However, he never really got a sustained run in the first team.

When Bernd Leno became injured in Arsenal’s game against Brighton, he was drafted in and his performances have been so good that he helped Arsenal earn a 14th FA Cup trophy.

He has just under two years left on his current deal and The Times claims that the Gunners will try to tie him and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to a new deal.

The report, however, added that Arsenal might struggle to convince him to stay because he has made up his mind not to become a backup goalkeeper again.

If he turns down their contract offer, the Gunners might use him as a cash cow by selling him to add more money to their transfer kitty.

Martinez’s fine showing will have been noticed by several top teams and they will look to convince him that they can offer him the first team place that his new reputation deserves.

Mikel Arteta will want to keep hold of him as he knows the importance of having a good backup goalkeeper now.