Arsenal looking to tie their youngster to a new long-term deal

All Nigerian Soccer is claiming that Arsenal is set to hand a new deal to their academy goalkeeper, Arthur Okonkwo as he continues to impress in the club’s youth sides.

The 18-year-old is a product of the Arsenal academy and he signed his first professional contract with the club in 2018.

He will be entering the final year of his first professional deal and the Gunners have seen enough of him to suggest that he should be handed a new deal.

The report claims that he is set to get a new contract that will keep him on the books of the Gunners until 2024.

The teenager was impressive for the club’s under 23 side last season but he has been kept out of the team this season by a long term injury and handing him a new deal in this situation just shows how highly-rated he is at Arsenal.

He has had his chance to train with the Arsenal first team before but he is still a long way from challenging Bernd Leno for a place between the post.

Arsenal has shown that youngsters can progress into their first team easily if they can show their worth.

Mikel Arteta has continued that tradition with the Spaniard giving chances to the likes of Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock.

Okonkwo would feel that he will get his chance if he keeps improving.